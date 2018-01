HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville officials confirm one person is dead after a house fire this morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue say they got the 911 call around 1:00 a.m. They say the call came from a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the house.

Officials arrived on the scene and shut down Rideout Road from Pamela Dr. to Willowpoint Dr. to fight the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

