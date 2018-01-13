Jackson County Sheriff’s Office surprises 9-year-old birthday boy for second year

SECTION, Ala. — A special day got even better for a young boy from Jackson County.

Family and friends gathered in Section Park Saturday to celebrate Alex Smith’s ninth birthday. As everyone enjoyed the party, Alex’s dad, Anthony Smith, had a special surprise planned for his son.

Anthony was able to arrange for Deputy Chris Hillard to attend the party. This is the second time Anthony has invited the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to his son’s birthday. He would like to thank Deputy Hillard and Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips for making sure Alex had a great ninth birthday.