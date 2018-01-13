Aubie finishes second in national mascot competion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aubie the Tiger competed Saturday at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s national mascot competition in Orlando. After leaving it all on the stage, Aubie finished second in the competition.

And a SKI-U-MAH to Goldy Gopher our DIA Mascot National Champion! 📣👏🏻🥇 pic.twitter.com/KzXLw9pAQD — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 13, 2018

According to our news partners at AL.com, the top three finishers in the Division I mascot contest were Goldy Gopher from the University of Minnesota, Aubie and Brutus Buckeye from Ohio State University.

This is the second year Goldy beat Aubie for the title.

Alabama’s Big Al mascot was not one of the ten finalists competing.