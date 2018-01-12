YOUR PHOTOS: Wintry weather moves across the North Alabama and Tennessee leaving a little snow

Photo Gallery
WHNT News 19 is tracking wintry weather moving across the Valley on Friday. You may not see a ‘winter wonderland’ here, but some viewers have gotten some snow. Thank you for sharing your beautiful pictures with us. Here are some we’ve been sent. We will update them throughout the day. Be safe, and enjoy the snow!
Needing info on the go? Track wintry weather with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!
Do you have a photo to share? You can submit them using the button below.