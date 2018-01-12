White House doctor says President Trump ‘is in excellent health’

WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump’s White House doctor says, “The President is in excellent health.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson says in a statement released by the White House that Trump’s physical Friday “went exceptionally well.”

Jackson says he looks forward to providing additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.

The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital. The normally routine examination coincided with swirling questions about Trump’s physical and medical fitness for office.

The president has pushed back against suggestions he’s mentally unfit, declaring himself “a very stable genius.”