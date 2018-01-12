× Sheffield man sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A federal judge sentenced a Sheffield man to 11 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

27-year-old Christopher Joseph Boerckel of Sheffield was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison along with 20 years of supervised release.

Boerckel pleaded guilty in September to possessing more than 13,000 images of child pornography on his computer and computer hard drives.

“This defendant possessed thousands of horrific images of adults forcing sex acts on children and babies, innocents completely unable to defend themselves,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Anyone possessing these images ensures that those children continue to be victimized. Judge Proctor’s sentence rightfully reflects the severity of this case and our efforts reflect our pledge to fully prosecute these atrocious behaviors.”

Law enforcement seized computers and hard drives during searches of Boerckel’s home in March 2015. An Alabama Department of Revenue review of Boerckel’s computer hard drives showed that hundreds of the images were stored on a dropbox that was saved to a cloud account, so investigators could not determine if the images had been accessed in Lauderdale County or Colbert County.

Boerckel must report to prison February 7.