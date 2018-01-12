Police clear the campus following bomb threat at Oakwood University church
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sometime Friday evening, a bomb threat was made against Oakwood University according to a university spokesman.
The Huntsville Police Department has since investigated and officers gave the all-clear for the campus just before 11 PM. Nothing suspicious has been located.
Officials did not have too many details at the time they spoke with WHNT News 19 Friday, but they said the 911 dispatch center had called to inform the school there had been a threat.
The university advised students to stay in their residence halls. Officials do not believe there is anyone inside the church at this time.
Friday evening, the church released a statement saying that services would still be held Saturday, and nothing suspicious was found inside.
