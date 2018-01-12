× Police clear the campus following bomb threat at Oakwood University church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sometime Friday evening, a bomb threat was made against Oakwood University according to a university spokesman.

The Huntsville Police Department has since investigated and officers gave the all-clear for the campus just before 11 PM. Nothing suspicious has been located.

Update: Huntsville Police Department and OUPD have concluded the investigation and the all clear order has been given. We want to thank HPD for their assistance. — Oakwood University (@OakwoodU) January 13, 2018

Officials did not have too many details at the time they spoke with WHNT News 19 Friday, but they said the 911 dispatch center had called to inform the school there had been a threat.

Huntsville Police Department is investigating a bomb threat to the Oakwood University church. At this point HPD has secured the campus. We will keep you informed as we receive more updates. — Oakwood University (@OakwoodU) January 13, 2018

The university advised students to stay in their residence halls. Officials do not believe there is anyone inside the church at this time.

Friday evening, the church released a statement saying that services would still be held Saturday, and nothing suspicious was found inside.

WHNT News 19 continues to follow the latest developments. Please refresh this page for updates.