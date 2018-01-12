Nothing fishy about it: Cold temperatures cause fish kill

Residents near Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores are dealing with the effects of a large fish kill that occurred this week. Thousands of dead mullet in Gulf Shores can be seen in this photograph taken off of Minnow Lane Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photos by Brian Kelly/bkelly@al.com)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) Alabama conservation officials say recent cold temperatures are the likely culprit behind a large fish kill that’s left some beaches and docks a smelly scene.

AL.com reports that thousands of fish have gone belly-up on the surface of Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores, or washed ashore this week. The fish are mostly white mullet.

A marine biologist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Kevin Anson, says the fish can’t tolerate the cold, and fish kills in southern Alabama are not a new phenomenon. He says the dead fish came in two separate waves.

Anson said it’s likely that this fish kill was an isolated event and not coast-wide.

Unusually hot summer weather can also spell death for fish, but that’s due to an ensuing lack of oxygen.

