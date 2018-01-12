North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force to host community event to raise awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force was formed in 2012 to work to prevent human trafficking through collaboration, education and advocacy.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the organization will be holding a free community event to raise awareness about human trafficking. The event, called Human Trafficking: STOP Trafficking NOW!, will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until noon. Everyone is invited to attend and hear from Rick Tate, a retired federal agent. There will also be a screening of the movie "Chosen" followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session with law enforcement.

The Human Trafficking Task Force meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. at the National Children`s Advocacy Center. If you are interested in participating on the Task Force or would like more information, please call (256) 653-8527 or email info@STNOW.org.