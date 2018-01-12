Multiple crashes shut down portion of I-40 in Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — State troopers in Tennessee are actively working multiple crashes on I-40 at the 120-mile marker. Authorities said some of the crashes involved commercial vehicles.

Troopers are working a multiple vehicle crash on I-40 at the 120 mm. Please drive safely and slow your speed down for the conditions. @THPJackson pic.twitter.com/Vhup8HjrCq — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 12, 2018

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted this picture just after 2 p.m. Friday of the scene. Authorities in Memphis said the interstate is shut down westbound between the 114 and the 120-mile markers in Henderson County at this time.

Authorities urge Middle and West Tennessee drivers to stay off the roads because roads are getting more hazardous.