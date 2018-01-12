× Missing Senior Alert issued for 70-year-old from Birmingham area

BESSEMER, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hopes you can help them find William Avington Underwood. The agency has issued a state-wide Missing Senior Alert for Underwood.

Underwood, 70, may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgement. He hasn’t been seen since 2:30 Thursday afternoon when he was at a Walmart store in Bessemer.

Investigators say he was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown loafers. He’s 5’9″ tall and weighs 150 lbs.