Missing Senior Alert issued for 70-year-old from Birmingham area
BESSEMER, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hopes you can help them find William Avington Underwood. The agency has issued a state-wide Missing Senior Alert for Underwood.
Underwood, 70, may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgement. He hasn’t been seen since 2:30 Thursday afternoon when he was at a Walmart store in Bessemer.
Investigators say he was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown loafers. He’s 5’9″ tall and weighs 150 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Avington Underwood, please contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or call 911.