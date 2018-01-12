Marshall Co. store donates 550 formal dresses to popular Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — You never know what you’ll find at some thrift shops. One in Marshall County is bursting with nearly 600 new items parents would normally pay hundreds of dollars for, thanks to one generous donation.

There’s a treasure trove of things inside the Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe in Guntersville. “We have it all,” said Marketing Coordinator Samantha May. That’s an understatement.

The place is always busy. “Half priced Tuesday, 25 cent clothing Friday, we have a great crowd that follows us.”

The number of visitors is increasing because part of the store looks like the fairy godmother’s workshop. “We got a very generous donation of 550 formal dresses. So we have got bridal, prom, pageant, stuff for children’s pageant dresses, bridal party wear, mother of the bride,” May said, “We have all sorts of formal wear.”

As with all of the donations that come through the store, these have a story. “We had a dress shop that closed in Arab. She retired. So Abbie Lusk, her mother had the shop, she donated them to us. We cared for her sister and she passed away from cancer in August of 2012, and so this is her way to give back to Shepherd’s Cove,” May said.

The thrift shop is a major alternate revenue source for Albertville based Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, a nonprofit that serves nine counties and runs many programs in the community. “Shepherd’s Cove Hospice never turns away anybody for their inability to pay, so the thrift shop helps fund that mission,” May explained.

Most of the dresses are new with the tags attached – formally hundreds of dollars, but now going for as low as $5.

The motto here is get a deal, make a difference. The donation is allowing people to do both.

The items will be available as long as supplies last.