Johnston, Twickenham Fest, Preservation Company take home Downtown Huntsville, Inc. 2018 Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville, Inc. hosted its annual awards inside Propst Arena in Huntsville on Friday morning. During this time, they honor the people who have worked to make downtown Huntsville a success.

This year’s winners included David Johnston who owns Downtown Self Storage, and operates a business incubator on Clinton Avenue. He was the recipient of Downtown Advocate of the Year. DHI’s Event of the Year went to Twickenham Fest, a classical music production. The Preservation Company received the “Project of the Year” award.

“We sell goods, architectural antiques, stuff from all over the world,” Owner Jason Butler said. “We’ve only been in business for 8 weeks, but it felt really good today to get this award.”

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. awards people and projects each year. They enjoy celebrating them for their devotion to downtown and energizing the crowd for the days ahead.

“Especially with the announcement of the Toyota-Mazda plant coming here and those jobs, we really see just unlimited growth potential right now,” Ellery Miller, Downtown Huntsville, Inc’s Director of Communications, said.