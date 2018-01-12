× Cullman County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who they say rammed deputy cruisers and fled

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tei Ti Taimi, a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at deputies, ramming cruisers with a car he was driving, and fleeing from deputies.

The search is underway in the Walter area of Cullman County where he and another suspect were last seen.

Deputies say they are looking for him following an incident in Holly Pond. Sheriff Matt Gentry said they were following up on a burglary case there, and Taimi was a suspect.

When investigators were speaking to Tei Ti Taimi, the sheriff says Taimi barricaded himself in a residence and started making threats to law enforcement who were outside.

Deputies say Taimi and another gentleman they are now looking to identify then got in a car and rammed through the house’s garage door, striking investigators vehicles. Sheriff Gentry said there was a shooting that followed, which involved deputies. It is unclear who fired first, or if anyone was struck. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Gentry said.

The officers were not hurt.

After was a short pursuit, the sheriff says they lost sight of them and later received a call Taimi had wrecked on Highway 91. Since then, they’ve had deputies in the area searching and working to identify the other person with Taimi.

The search is within a 15-mile radius of Walter and involves search dogs, Alabama State Troopers, and Cullman city police too. The children are the Sheriff’s main concern because of the weather. No aircraft can search the area because of weather conditions, the sheriff said.

Deputies advise citizens in the Walter area to keep doors locked. If you have dogs or anything like that, the sheriff said, pay attention if they begin to bark or alert you to something suspicious in your yard. If you have any contact with this person or see something suspicious in the area, you’re asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

Taimi was last seen wearing a black motorcycle jacket and a gray hoodie.