Colder Temperatures Moving – Mixed Bag As Well

We make the transition today. Colder air moves in along with a mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. It’s important to pay close attention to the temperatures through the late morning and early afternoon as there will be a HUGE difference between the Shoals and Sand Mountain today. Some of us will be in the 30s, while others will be in the 60s at the same time!

Here is the winter weather advisory for most of the Tennessee Valley. This means the potential is there for ice accumulations in the advisory area up to .1″. What does that mean for us? Slick roads and black ice are likely and it could cause some travel headaches through the afternoon and evening. It will be a good idea to stay inside today as several schools and businesses are delayed or closed today. Click here for the latest list. Remember, it doesn’t take much ice to cause issues on the road. It’s best to stay in if you can.

Here is a look at Futurecast showing the transition from rain to a mixed bag today. Once those temperatures drop to near freezing and below, precipitation starts to stick.

Here is a look at the color table:

Green: rain

Pink: Ice (sleet, freezing rain)

White/Blue: Snow

Get ready for some COLD AIR this weekend into next week. There could another system on Monday bringing a little light snow as well. Highs will only be in the 30s with lows in the teens through next week. That doesn’t include the wind chill factor. Looks like the colder air is here to stay for a while.