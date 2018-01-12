Atmosphere in Montgomery shifted for this Legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - As the Legislative Session begins this year, some legislators say there is a different atmosphere in the Alabama State House than in recent times before.

2017 was a year of continued political drama in Alabama. Former Governor Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for campaign finance violations and then resigned, amid a sex scandal with an advisor, Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

The House of Representatives chose new leadership in Rep. Mac McCutcheon after a jury convicted Former Speaker Mike Hubbard of 12 felony ethics charges.

"I know how Alice in Wonderland felt when she went into the rabbit hole," said Rep. Mike Ball, (R-Madison.)

"It was just, I guess the best way I can put it is a lot of disarray," said Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle.) Henry introduced articles of impeachment against Bentley in 2016 which sparked impeachment talk that lasted through part of 2017.

This year, legislators tell us it is good to have all that in the past.

"It is a breath of fresh air. We can take a deep breath," said Rep. Ball.

"There seems to be a better focus this year," said Rep. Henry.

Now, some feel an air of enthusiasm in the State House as they get to work on a budget and other big decisions.

"I think you will see more unity and more opportunities for us to work together," said Rep. Anthony Daniels, (D- Huntsville.) "I think that this will be something that will be good for the people of Alabama. I'm very optimistic about that."