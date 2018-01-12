ALEA issues missing senior alert for Orange Beach man

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Orange Beach, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 72-year-old James “Jim” Ernest Spear, Jr.

Authorities say Spear was last seen leaving his home in Orange Beach, Alabama on Wednesday, Jan. 10 before heading to Huntsville. His last known location is Talladega, Alabama on the same date. Spear is believed to be traveling in a red 2012 Suzuki Equator pick up truck bearing Alabama tag # 5AW1376.

Authorities say Spear may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-9777 or call 911.