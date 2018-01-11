Woman reportedly returns dead Christmas tree to California Costco, gets full refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Costco is known for its generous return policy.

The warehouse club allows members to return almost anything they’ve purchased at any time for a full refund (there is a 90-day limit on electronics).

A woman in California put that return policy to the test when she reportedly returned her dead Christmas tree and got a full refund.

Before it could be taken down, social media shared screen grabs from a Facebook page of a California man who claimed to have witnessed the entire incident.

“I CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP…” the post started.

“Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas Tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4th. I saw the whole thing go down with my own two eyes about 30 minutes ago. If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.”

The man claimed that Costco employees did confirm she bought the tree at their store and gave her the refund. He said she was “shamed to a small degree,” but wrote, “I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience.”

A picture accompanying the post showed a woman with a red “X” over her face standing with a dead Christmas tree at the Costco customer service counter.

The man wrote that the woman didn’t seem to mind that he took her picture.