Winter Weather Advisory Up For Parts Of the Tennessee Valley

Rain will likely change to sleet, freezing rain, and snow on Friday.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

Lauderdale-Limestone-Madison-Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Florence, Athens, Huntsville, Scottsboro,

Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,

Estill Springs, and Cowan

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected. The ice

will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the

morning commute on Friday. Total snow and sleet accumulations

around one half an inch and ice accumulations of a trace to

around one tenth of an inch are expected.

* WHERE…Lincoln, Moore and Franklin Counties in Tennessee.

Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and Jackson Counties in Alabama.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Changeover from rain to wintry

precipitation will occur from west to east Friday morning to

Friday afternoon and end as light snow late Friday night into

Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

