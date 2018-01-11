Schools and businesses announce closings for Friday, January 12
School systems across the Valley are delaying or canceling classes due to possible winter weather hazards.
We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.
School Closings
- Athens City Schools
- Colbert County Schools
- Covenant Christian School
- Fayetteville, TN City Schools early dismissal Friday at 11 a.m.
- Florence City Schools
- Franklin County Schools
- Huntsville City Schools
- Kilby School
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Basketball tournament that was to be held at Brooks has been rescheduled for Monday, January 15
- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
- Madison County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Northwest-Shoals Community College
- Russellville City Schools
- Sheffield City Schools
- Shoals Christian School
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- University of North Alabama
- Valley Fellowship Christian Academy
Business and Services Closings
- Madison County TRAM (Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County) will not be running.
- Please call (256)532-3792 to reschedule your ride.
- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center has implemented its liberal leave and ad hoc telework policies for Jan. 12.
- Employees must coordinate requests for leave or telework through their supervisors.
Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school or business qualifies to be added to the list.