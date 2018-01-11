× Schools and businesses announce closings for Friday, January 12

School systems across the Valley are delaying or canceling classes due to possible winter weather hazards.

We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.

School Closings

Athens City Schools

Colbert County Schools

Covenant Christian School

Fayetteville, TN City Schools early dismissal Friday at 11 a.m.

Florence City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Kilby School

Lauderdale County Schools Basketball tournament that was to be held at Brooks has been rescheduled for Monday, January 15

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Madison County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Russellville City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Shoals Christian School

Tuscumbia City Schools

University of North Alabama

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy

Business and Services Closings

Madison County TRAM (Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County) will not be running. Please call (256)532-3792 to reschedule your ride.

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center has implemented its liberal leave and ad hoc telework policies for Jan. 12. Employees must coordinate requests for leave or telework through their supervisors.



