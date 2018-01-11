Rodeo event held for children with special needs in DeKalb County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - While the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center prepares for the annual Bull Bash, over 140 students from every special needs service center in DeKalb County has a little rodeo of their own before the weekend's events.

"Some of them have never ridden a horse. Some of them have never touched a goat or another animal. They haven't had the experience to do some of this stuff, so it gives them a new experience," says Kim Keena, a teacher at the Ider Special Service Center.

Every year, the children are able to ride ponies, make cattle feed, and participate in different western games and activities just to introduce them to farm life. "I come here every year," says Hunter Norwood, a student at Geraldine.

Hunter says there's so many fun things to do, he can't quite figure what's his favorite thing. Overall, the experience is one many of them won't forget.

Benji Word says his daughter could barely sleep last night knowing their rodeo was coming up. "She woke up at 3:30 this morning. She was pumped up," says Word. "She loves it. She loves getting to interact with other kids. She can't speak, but she can sign some so she does real well."

Many parents say sometimes their students can feel a little left out, so an event that is dedicated to their personal experiences is always appreciated.