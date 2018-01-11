Make-A-Wish Alabama hosts ‘Trailblaze Challenge’ for second year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Make-A-Wish Alabama is known for making dreams come true for children battling life-threatening medical conditions. What may not be common knowledge is the fact that the organization is a local non-profit that continually has to work to raise funds to grant wishes.
According to Valerie Gerber with Make-A-Wish Alabama, there are currently over 100 children in the state waiting to receive a wish. That's why Gerber is excited to bring back the Trailblaze Challenge.
The Trailblaze Challenge is an endurance experience that ultimately helps Make-A-Wish Alabama grant wishes to children in our state. Organizers emphasize that the challenge is a hike and not a race. All fitness levels are welcome to participate. Hikers must be 18 years of age or older.
For 14 weeks, participants will take part in a program to train and work alongside Make-A-Wish staff and experienced hike leaders to prepare for the 26.3-mile trek on the Pinhoti Trail. Hike weekends are scheduled for May 4-6 and May 18-20.
Included in the hike experience:
- Specialized training program including a workout calendar and group hikes
- Support and coaching from Hike Leaders
- Hotel accommodations on hike weekend
- Trailblaze Challenge t-shirt for hike weekend
- Transportation to and from the trail on hike day
- Friday night dinner
- Trail support at multiple locations throughout your journey, including hydration, snacks, first aid and
encouragement
- Saturday evening post-hike celebration
- Sunday post-hike recognition breakfast
If you would like to participate you'll need to RSVP for an information meeting. These meetings are designed to give you a detailed glimpse of Make-A-Wish Alabama, an opportunity to meet hike leaders, a chance to ask questions and find out everything you need to know about the program leading up to hike weekend.
Meetings are held in a variety of locations in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas to accommodate every schedule. To RSVP, click here.