Make-A-Wish Alabama hosts ‘Trailblaze Challenge’ for second year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Make-A-Wish Alabama is known for making dreams come true for children battling life-threatening medical conditions. What may not be common knowledge is the fact that the organization is a local non-profit that continually has to work to raise funds to grant wishes.

According to Valerie Gerber with Make-A-Wish Alabama, there are currently over 100 children in the state waiting to receive a wish. That's why Gerber is excited to bring back the Trailblaze Challenge.

The Trailblaze Challenge is an endurance experience that ultimately helps Make-A-Wish Alabama grant wishes to children in our state. Organizers emphasize that the challenge is a hike and not a race. All fitness levels are welcome to participate. Hikers must be 18 years of age or older.

For 14 weeks, participants will take part in a program to train and work alongside Make-A-Wish staff and experienced hike leaders to prepare for the 26.3-mile trek on the Pinhoti Trail. Hike weekends are scheduled for May 4-6 and May 18-20.

Included in the hike experience:

Specialized training program including a workout calendar and group hikes

Support and coaching from Hike Leaders

Hotel accommodations on hike weekend

Trailblaze Challenge t-shirt for hike weekend

Transportation to and from the trail on hike day

Friday night dinner

Trail support at multiple locations throughout your journey, including hydration, snacks, first aid and

encouragement

encouragement Saturday evening post-hike celebration

Sunday post-hike recognition breakfast

If you would like to participate you'll need to RSVP for an information meeting. These meetings are designed to give you a detailed glimpse of Make-A-Wish Alabama, an opportunity to meet hike leaders, a chance to ask questions and find out everything you need to know about the program leading up to hike weekend.

Meetings are held in a variety of locations in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas to accommodate every schedule. To RSVP, click here.