× Huntsville City Council passes development agreement for Toyota-Mazda deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday night the Huntsville City Council passed a development agreement that puts a $1.6 billion deal with Toyota & Mazda closer to reality. On Wednesday, officials from both companies as well as state and local officials announced plans to bring automotive plants to a Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County.

The agreement includes approximately $320 million in direct and non-direct local incentives.

BREAKING: huntsville local incentives to Toyota and Mazda @whnt pic.twitter.com/IgyDHfHDjo — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 12, 2018

There is an $80 million direct cost from the city’s coffers, which will be paid for when the city borrows money and pays it back with tax revenue from future development on the site.

There are other costs, too. The city says the tax money it forfeited during this deal (which does not include taxes to support schools) is money it never would have had without Toyota-Mazda, and there is not a direct impact to the city budget because of it. They don’t consider it money the city missed out on.

The city will also need to rush projects including road extensions that it had already budgeted and planned on doing in its capital plan.

The state is providing approximately $380 million in incentives, including a 10-year jobs credit worth more than $90 million and investment credits worth $210 million.

During Thursday night’s meeting the council also granted optioning for private properties needed for the site in Limestone County. That would give the city control of the properties needed beyond the 1,200 acre TVA megasite. Approximately 2,400 acres will be used for the project.

The automotive deal is estimated to bring a 20-year return on investment of $5.6 billion.

To finalize the deal the Limestone County Commission would also need to approve tax abatement as incentive. They’re scheduled to meet Tuesday, January 16.