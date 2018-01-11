× Athens roadways reopen after gas shut off at broken line

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens Gas Department has shut down the gas going to a line hit by a contractor. All roads are back open, and people who were evacuated can return home.

A contractor hit and busted a 6-inch gas line in Athens this morning, causing roads to be closed, and nearby residents evacuated.

Tanner Crossroads was blocked for a while, as was the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.

Repairs on the line continue, and could take into the night.