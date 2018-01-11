× Governor declares State Public Health Emergency due to widespread flu outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State Public Health Emergency due to influenza. The State Health Officer has reported that an outbreak of the flu has occurred in the State of Alabama and it poses a high probability of widespread exposure and risk of substantial harm to a large number of people.

The governor confirmed that the health care facilities and personnel of the State are overwhelmed by the number of ill patients and taxed to such an extent that care of patients may now no longer be provided in the traditional, normal, and customary manner nor is the utilization of traditional, normal, and customary standards of care possible.

Click here to read Governor Ivey’s proclamation in full.