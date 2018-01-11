DeKalb County roads continue to withstand the freezing weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - DeKalb County experienced some rain and low temperatures earlier this week, causing some roads to ice over. "We did have to get some people to work on putting some slag on the roads to help the traffic get through them," said DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles.

Although the ice melted on the roads fairly quickly, there could still be some lasting effects. "Any time you have freezing precip or freezing weather, it does some damage to the roads," said Broyles. "Just rain during the winter time is real hard on the paved roads because it makes the pothole problem worse."

Fortunately, the roads in the county were able to weather this storm. "It didn't do, I don't think, a lot of damage. We've had a few reports of some just minor problems, but nothing on a large scale."

With the possibility of winter weather this weekend, Broyles said whatever the outcome, they're ready. "We'll be prepared if we get something."