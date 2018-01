DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police confirmed that a woman was struck and killed Thursday morning in Decatur.

Authorities identified the woman as 58-year-old Lou Hooper of Decatur. Police said Hopper was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of AL-67 on foot when she was hit by a 2004 Ford Ranger. Hopper was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident continues to be under investigation.