TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama will celebrate it's 17th national championship with a parade in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, January 20. The parade will begin at 2:00 pm, and start at Denny Chimes, ending at the Walk of Champions. At the Walk of Champions there will be a ceremony at the top steps of the Bryan-Denny Stadium to honor the Alabama football team's 26-23 win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Date set for Alabama national championship parade
-
Want to take a selfie with the National Championship trophy? Here is your chance
-
UCF fans put up billboard in Tuscaloosa to urge the Tide to play the Knights
-
Tide football team returns to Tuscaloosa as national champions
-
Alabama-Georgia Championship game is the second most watched ever
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Bama football team arrives in Atlanta for National Championship
-
-
No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl
-
Sweet Revenge: Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate a Sugar Bowl Victory
-
Local sports analyst Cole Cubelic, host of the Cube Show, talks Sugar Bowl
-
University of Alabama ROTC students escort, sit with President Trump during game
-
University of Alabama tests metal detectors at football game
-
-
No. 4 Alabama to face No. 1 Clemson in the playoffs
-
SEC Media Days moves to Atlanta
-
University of Alabama to hold National Championship watch party