Date set for Alabama national championship parade

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama will celebrate it's 17th national championship with a parade in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, January 20. The parade will begin at 2:00 pm, and start at Denny Chimes, ending at the Walk of Champions. At the Walk of Champions there will be a ceremony at the top steps of the Bryan-Denny Stadium to honor the Alabama football team's 26-23 win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.