Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Parade canceled due to weather threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Due to potential inclement weather this weekend, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Parade that was to be held on Saturday has been canceled.

The Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. made the decision to cancel Thursday afternoon.

The MLK Parade Committee apologizes for the inconvenience and they thank the public for their interest in the parade. They say they look forward to seeing everyone at the next Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Parade.

