Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. (AL.com) - Center Bradley Bozeman on Thursday became the seventh Alabama player to commit to participate in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile.

Bozeman (6-foot-5, 319 pounds) was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017, when he helped the Crimson Tide go 13-1 and win its second national championship in three years. A two-year starter, Bozeman was also a second-team All-America selection.

To continue reading click here.