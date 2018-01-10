What we’ve learned about the hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for Toyota-Mazda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Toyota-Mazda plant deal comes with an expected $1.6 billion investment by the automakers, but it also includes incentives by the state and local governments to the companies.

Alabama beat out multiple states to win the deal and the promise of 4,000 jobs. The state has announced it has committed significant resources to the project, including $90 million in tax credits over 10 years, $210 million in investment credit, $25 million in abated sales taxes and $14 million in property tax abatements over 20 years.

The state has also committed up to $20 million in training and recruiting services, along with a training center.

That's $359 million in state incentives right there.

The City of Huntsville is among the other governments making commitments. We`re still pursuing details, which will be spelled out in a development agreement the city council will vote on Thursday.

"There will be considerable incentives involved from the city of Huntsville, as well as the other governmental entities, involved," explained Huntsville City Attorney Trey Riley. "But in any endeavor like this, the equation that comes to mind is -- what will the citizens receive?"

Huntsville City Councilman Jennie Robinson said the project includes the 1,200 acre TVA Mega Site in Limestone County, complete with utilities, but the city had to add land to the deal. "Toyota required some additional acreage, so the city has been acquiring that acreage for the project," said Robinson. "The city will then provide similarly the sewer, the roads, the utilities, all the other infrastructure to make it possible to make the plant go up."

What are the expected costs to the city? "The number I've heard is $48 million," Robinson said. But Robinson also said it will pay back handsomely. "When you look at a $48 million investment compared to $1.6 billion investment that Toyota's making and then you look at what we will recoup in property tax and sales tax revenue from all those folks who come with those 4,000 jobs, plus the jobs that will follow in the wake of those 4,000 jobs."

The Huntsville City Council will take up the detailed development agreement with Toyota and Mazda at its regular meeting Thursday night.