× Weather concerns prompt change in Madison City basketball, wrestling schedules

MADISON, Ala. – Leaders with Madison City Schools are being proactive about the potential for winter weather in the Tennessee Valley.

All Bob Jones and James Clemens High School basketball games scheduled for Friday night will now be played on Thursday. In addition, a wrestling match has had to move locations.

The JV girls will play at 4:30 on the competition gym floor. The JV boys will play at 4:30 in the auxiliary gym followed by ninth grade boys at 6:00. The varsity girls will play at 6:00 in the competition gym followed by varsity boys at 7:30.

The wrestling match against Bob Jones scheduled for 6:00 on Thursday at James Clemens has been moved to Bob Jones at the same start time.