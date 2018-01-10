× We have 30 minutes of special coverage on the Toyota-Mazda plant, Wednesday night at 6:30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State and company officials confirmed on Wednesday that Toyota and Mazda will bring a joint plant to a piece of Limestone County land located in Huntsville. The plant is expected to cost $1.6 billion and bring 4,000 jobs.

This is a major economic moment in our community.

