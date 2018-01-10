Want to take a selfie with the National Championship trophy? Here is your chance

Photo Gallery
The CFP National Championship Trophy will be on display at stores in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa this week. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the actual 24k gold trophy that was presented on the field on Monday night.
Thursday, January 11
Winn Dixie #528
- 10 McFarland Blvd in Northport, Ala.
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, January 12
Walmart #715
- 1501 Skyland Blvd. SE in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
CFP National Championship Trophy Fast Facts:
- This is the actual National Championship Trophy awarded on the field at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Atlanta, Ga.
- The trophy is concluding its season-long tour, visiting marquee games and public events nationwide. It attended two Alabama games this season (against Florida State and Clemson) prior to the national championship game.
- Alabama is the first team to win the gold trophy for the second time.
- Handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the trophy is 26.5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.
- The trophy is handcrafted by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, New York. Expert craftsmen worked three months to craft the trophy.
- Every year, a new trophy will be made. Each winning school keeps The National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.
- As presenting sponsor of the National Championship Trophy, Dr Pepper has partnered with Walmart and Winn Dixie to host the free fan photo opportunities this week.