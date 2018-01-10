Want to take a selfie with the National Championship trophy? Here is your chance

The CFP National Championship Trophy will be on display at stores in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa this week. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the actual 24k gold trophy that was presented on the field on Monday night.

Thursday, January 11

Winn Dixie #528

10 McFarland Blvd in Northport, Ala.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Walmart #715

1501 Skyland Blvd. SE in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CFP National Championship Trophy Fast Facts: