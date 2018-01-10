× US Forest Service announces fee-free days in 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The USDA Forest Service has announced it will waive fees at most of its day-use recreation sites on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15.

The free day is the first of six that the agency uses to provide people an easier way to experience national forests and grasslands, sometimes referred to as “America’s Backyard.”

Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers. Concessions sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder chooses to participate.

Bankhead National Forest – Double Springs, Ala.

Brushy Lake Recreation Area – Day Use Area & Boat Launch

Houston Boat Launch

Natural Bridge Day Use Area

Owl Creek Day Use

Pine Torch Trailhead

Sipsey River Day Use Area

Hurricane Creek Shooting Range

Conecuh National Forest – Andalusia, Ala.

Open Pond Campground

Talladega National Forest

Oakmulgee District – Brent, Ala. Payne Lake Recreation Area

Shoal Creek District – Heflin, Ala. Henry Creek Shooting Range and Warden Station Trail System

Talladega District – Talladega, Ala. Shepherd Branch Shooting Range



Tuskegee National Forest – Tuskegee, Ala.

Uchee Shooting Range

The other Forest Service fee-free days in 2018 are:

February 19 – Presidents Day

June 9 – National Get Outdoors Day, an event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun

September 22 – National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands

November 10-11 – Veterans Day Weekend

The other federal agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, each determine their fee-free schedule.

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

Learn more U.S. Forest Services passes and permits by clicking here: