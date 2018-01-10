UCF fans put up billboard in Tuscaloosa to urge the Tide to play the Knights

“We Want Bama” has reached a whole new level.

After a nail-biting National Championship game Monday, the Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime. Needless to say, Bama fans were ecstatic for the Tide to bring home another National Championship title. However, before the big game was even played, the University of Central Florida laid claim to the title after an undefeated season.

Following the Tide’s victory, UCF fans paid for a billboard on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa congratulating Alabama and challenging them to a home-and-home series with the Knights.

The billboard reads: “Congratulations Alabama! How about a home & home series with UCF?”

Why you ask? UCF is also calling themselves national champs after capping off an undefeated regular season with a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The Knights were the only undefeated FBS team this season. UCF finished the season 13-0 and were ranked 6th in the final College Football Playoff Standings.