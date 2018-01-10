× STAR ID effort helps combat terrorism, Alabama’s compliance provides extension for residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – When you’re on a plane, you feel safer if you know the person sitting next to you is who they say they are. That’s the mission of Alabama’s “STAR ID.” If you have a gold star on your driver license, you are already enrolled.

No one can forget September 11, 2001, when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. This changed air travel forever. It certainly made airport security tighter.

“In terms of who a person is, in terms of their identity,” Curtis Summerville with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

STAR ID ensures a driver license actually belongs to the person using it. The nationwide effort started as a response to terrorism. So, what changes on an ID?

“In the upper left-hand corner of your driver license there will be a gold star, thus, the name STAR ID,” Summerville explained.

When you’re getting your license, you need to bring your birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport, Social Security card and two documents proving where you live. There’s no law mandating you get STAR ID, however, Summerville said if you plan to travel by plane or get into some sort of government facility, you need it. If you’re someone who claims you will never get on a plane, you won’t need to enroll in STAR ID.

Alabamians have until October 2020 to get STAR ID. STAR ID is Alabama’s part of the nationwide REAL ID effort. Congress passed this act in 2005 in response to terror acts against the US.

Because Alabama is already in compliance, our state has an extension until October 2020. States not in compliance have until January 22, 2018.