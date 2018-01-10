Randolph School temporarily shuts down high school campus due to sick students and teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Randolph School closed its Upper School on Wednesday because of an "unusually high rate of faculty and student absences" of sick students and teachers.

The high school on the Garth Road campus closed early Tuesday afternoon, and entirely on Wednesday because the school said a substantial number of teachers and students went home sick with flu-like symptoms.

Nurse practitioner Kayla Vaden said she has seen a lot of people coming in with the flu this year. "The flu has been rapid. Make sure your handwashing like crazy, disinfecting everything."

That is exactly what Randolph School is doing. The school says while it's closed, classrooms have been wiped down in an effort to sterilize facilities the students use.

Nurse Practitioner Andrea Glasgow says students should use the vampire cough technique to keep their classrooms clean. "If your coughing sneezing try and do a vampire cough so that you're not getting it on doorknobs and things that you touch," she explained. "Because the flu virus can live on objects."

A school spokesperson says there isn't a specific number of sick students that will cause the school to close its doors. The decision to close was a judgment call made by Randolph School officials, in an effort to give students off-site to get well.

The closure did not affect students on the Drake Avenue campus which houses the kindergarten through 8th grades. School officials said the school will reopen Thursday morning.