North Courtland council fires town clerk after months of controversy

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. – Following three hours and fifty minutes of discussion and an executive session, the town council and mayor of North Courtland voted not to reinstate Tabatha Bailey as the town clerk.

This is the fourth attempt to resolve the ongoing situation. Bailey accused Mayor Riely Evans Sr. of sexual harassment months ago, according to one of the city councilman.

Bailey says Evans’ decision to suspend her, for the second time, is retaliation.

“I’m to the point, I don’t care what you guys do because I’m sick and tired,” said Bailey to the council. “I’ve taken a stand to do what I did against [Evans]. I’m glad I did what I did.”

The majority of the meeting was legal debate between town attorney Hood Mullican and Birmingham counsel Carla Morton, representing Bailey. Morton objected to many of the meeting’s actions, saying her client and the council were not provided information on the reason for the suspension until the meeting.

“[Bailey] was ambushed,” said Morton. “This, in my opinion, was an ambush. It wasn’t a properly held meeting, it was not done right pursuant to due process clause.”

Mayor Evans read off alleged examples of Bailey’s insubordination, which was challenged extensively, both by Bailey and Morton, and by Councilman Lee Langham.

Langham also moved to reinstate her, provoking applause from the packed audience, but the motion died due to lack of a second.

Hours into the meeting, after both the mayor and Bailey spoke and were questioned by both attorneys present, the council voted on whether to reinstate her. Langham and Councilwoman Shirley Mayes were the only two who voted to keep her, the majority terminated her employment.

“They made a haste decision, in my opinion, based on loyalty, not based on what was right for the town,” said Morton.

The council has fourteen days to rescind their decision. They did not discuss the sexual harassment allegations but Morton says that is the focus of Bailey’s EEOC investigation.