× Here’s what we know about the location of the newly promised Toyota-Mazda plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The proposed Toyota-Mazda manufacturing facility will be in Huntsville, even though the plant is located over the county line, in Limestone County.

The original 1,200 acre TVA mega site is in the portion of Huntsville that extends into Limestone County, off Powell Road. Huntsville leaders have now disclosed, the TVA mega site will have to be expanded to house the $1.6 billion facilities that will bring 4,000 jobs to the area.

Work to land the joint venture and extra land has been unfolding for months, and leaders in North Alabama have been working around the clock to make the project happen, according to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The groundbreaking is expected to take place in the fall of 2018.

What is a TVA Mega Site?

In order for the site to be certified, it had to be at least 1,000 acres with interstate access, have the potential for rail service and utility service capable of serving a major manufacturing company or companies like Toyota-Mazda.

To be certified, the site also went through a series of due diligence studies to determine the ability of the land to accommodate the capacity for a major manufacturing operation, show that no damage would be done to the environmental, historical or cultural nature of the surrounding area.

Huntsville’s mega site was certified by McCallum Sweeney Consulting in 2016.

For more information on the TVA mega site, their website is huntsvillemegasite.com.

Steps to be taken to ready the property and project

The Huntsville City Council has the project on the agenda Thursday, January 11th. They will hold a hearing for a Tax Incremented Financing (TIF) district. The proposed district would help fund the city’s investment, which includes the project site and assistance with rail improvements, according to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The Limestone County Commission will also discuss additional items on Tuesday, January 16th.

Other entities have pledged support for the project, including Madison County, the City of Madison, the City of Athens, and Morgan County.

AIDT, the state workforce development agency, has committed to providing recruiting and training services, as well as to build and fund the operation of a training facility for up to $20 million. Employment information will be posted at www.aidt.edu/jobs .