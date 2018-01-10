× Governor Ivey to make ‘major economic development announcement’ at 2:00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey is set to make a “major economic development announcement” today from Montgomery this afternoon. Multiple sources have confirmed to WHNT News 19 that she will announce that north Alabama has been chosen as the site for a $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant.

That plant would bring 4,000 jobs to north Alabama.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 2:00 at the RSA Activity Center.

We have a crew in Montgomery who will cover the big announcement. You can watch it live right here on WHNT.com as well as the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.