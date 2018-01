BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. РThe Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for Jonah Andrew Salers, 23. They say he escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center at 2:45 Wednesday  morning.

Salers is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing 170 lbs. He has a number of tattoos, including a cross, praying hands and two barbed wire tattoos.

Salers was convicted of third degree burglary in Etowah county in 2016, and he was serving a 4-year sentence.

Call your local law enforcement agency if you see Salers.