Construction continues on the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Construction is still continuing on the long-awaited Veteran's Memorial Park in Scottsboro. The project will honor veterans, especially those from Jackson County who have been of service. "Well, right now we are about 75% complete on the concrete for the monument circle," says project coordinator, Jim Olyniec.

The monument circle is the centerpiece of the park, which will list all of the names of those veterans. "Some of the site work is done," says Olyniec. "We have the initial dirt work done and the drainage is installed."

Due to the weather, progress is slowing down. They look forward to finishing up the concrete work, walkways and parking lot very soon.

With the project being fully funded with donations, there isn't a set timeline for completion. "We've raised about $150,000 dollars so far. The estimated cost is $500,000. The biggest part of that is the monuments themselves which will be around $200,000 - $300,000."

They're wanting to finish the infrastructure by fall and the rest of the monuments by the end of the year. "There is a GoFundMe account online. If anyone is able to contribute, please make a donation to the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County."

It's important to them as well as other residents in the area to honor those who put their lives on the line to make the ultimate sacrifice.

If you want to make a donation to help complete the Veterans Memorial Park, you can click here for the GoFundMe page.