Calvin Ridley announces intention to enter 2018 NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Calvin Ridley is going pro. The wide receiver for Alabama made the announcement through Twitter this afternoon.

He thanked the university, as well as Coach Saban and his staff for preparing him to take the next step in his life. “Coach Saban, thank you for building winning football teams by turning good players into great ones, and talented boys into successful men with a purpose.”

Thank you to the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA for taking great care of me #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/N5JuEOfN28 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 10, 2018

The junior is described on rolltide.com as being on of the nation’s most explosive wideouts. He leads the Tide with 59 catches for 935 yards to average 15.8 yards per catch with four touchdown receptions

Ridley closed his letter by saying, “I am so grateful and so blessed to have been a part of a MIGHTY ROLLING TIDE, THAT WILL KEEP ON ROLLING AND ROLLING FOREVER…ROLL TIDE!!!”