ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police Chief Jaime Smith confirms one of the department’s officers is on administrative leave after being arrested.

Smith says Sergeant David Atwell turned himself in to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for a domestic violence warrant. Atwell was released on bond.

Atwell is on administrative leave until further notice.

Smith tells us Atwell has faced charges in the past that were dismissed.