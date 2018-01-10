× Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough leaving school early, headed to NFL, source says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Running Back Bo Scarbrough, who just finished his junior season with the Crimson Tide, has signed with a sports marketing company and is headed to the NFL, according to a source.

Scarbrough averaged 5.7 yards per carry over his three years at Alabama. If he enters the draft, he’ll finish his college career with 1,512 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

He reached the end zone 8 times over the 2017 season.

Scarbrough is one of a number of Tide players finishing their junior year and eligible to enter the NFL draft.