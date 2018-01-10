Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough leaving school early, headed to NFL, source says

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Running back Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after suffering an injury during the third quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Running Back Bo Scarbrough, who just finished his junior season with the Crimson Tide, has signed with a sports marketing company and is headed to the NFL, according to a source.

Scarbrough averaged 5.7 yards per carry over his three years at Alabama. If he enters the draft, he’ll finish his college career with 1,512 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

He reached the end zone 8 times over the 2017 season.

Scarbrough is one of a number of Tide players finishing their junior year and eligible to enter the NFL draft.