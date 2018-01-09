× Redstone Arsenal warns detonation testing could be louder than usual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials at Redstone Arsenal warn that people may hear a louder than normal boom on Tuesday between 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Team Redstone personnel plan to conduct one large detonation in the southern part of the arsenal. If wind and weather conditions aren’t favorable, the test could be canceled.

Officials said “The potential for a significantly elevated noise level that is greater than the “normal level”, should be expected.”