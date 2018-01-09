Recapping the Weather of 2017

2017 was an active year of weather for most of the country. Wildfires burned through Southern California, 3 major hurricanes made landfall on US soil, and the south experienced multiple rounds of severe weather outbreaks. The natural disasters cost the US approximately $306 billion, making 2017 the costliest year of weather on record.

In comparison the Tennessee Valley’s weather was pretty tame. The most notable weather related impact of 2017 was the heat.

Huntsville officially came in with the second warmest year on record, right behind 2016. This shouldn’t be too surprising for us, considering we entered the year still under a significant drought. Dry conditions generally lead to warmer temperatures and vice versa. We managed to pull out of that drought by the summer, and stayed on track with our rainfall totals all year. Huntsville officially received 53.57 inches of rain for the year, which is just a hair under the average of 54.42 inches.

Even our severe weather came in a typical fashion; several rounds of storms moved through during the spring, with another slight uptick in activity during the fall. Only eight tornadoes were confirmed from these severe weather events, all of which were recorded with EF-2 strength or weaker. Most of the Tennessee Valley got away without any major impacts from severe weather this year, although wind damage reports were common.

Stay on top of the weather this year and remember to check your forecast regularly. We'll be here ready to help you through whatever 2018 may bring!