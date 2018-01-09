× North Alabama chosen for $1.6B Toyota-Mazda plant, set to create 4,000 jobs

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Toyota officials said last month they expected to make a decision in early 2018 on the location for a new auto-making plant they`re building with Mazda. Alabama and North Carolina were the last two players at the table.

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed that a decision has been made and north Alabama was chosen.

Toyota and Mazda are planning to build a $1.6 billion car-making plant. The location that drew interest is the TVA megasite in Athens near exit 3 off I-565. The site is 1,200 acres, and mostly farmland now, but will soon be home to a plant employing 4,000 people.

The city of Huntsville has taken steps to set up a special tax district for the property. The plan would use property taxes generated from the site to cover the costs of infrastructure needed for such a plant.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon told us last week, the state of Alabama set up a fund two years ago that could help lure a major industrial prospect. “Monies were set aside, to help us be competitive,” McCutcheon explained. “And so yes, it`s more than just a check out of the general fund to this.”

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the office of Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce for comment but have not received a response at this time.

A jobs news conference will be held Wednesday in Montgomery.