× Fatal wreck shuts down Winchester Road near County Lake Road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on Winchester Road in Madison County. One person has died in the wreck.

The wreck happened near the corner of Winchester Road and County Lake Road around 7:15 this morning. An 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided.

Investigators tell us the driver of the passenger vehicle died in the wreck, the truck driver had some serious injuries.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

@mcsosheriffAL and @ALLAWENF investigating a fatal wreck on Winchester Road between Smoky Meadows Lane and County Lake Road. Drives are strongly encouraged to find an alternate route. @whnt pic.twitter.com/5i9aFPpd6k — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) January 9, 2018